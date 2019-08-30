Friday Night Fever Week 1: Scores & Highlights

By WSFA Staff | August 30, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 1 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever LIVE at 10!

Thursday:

Friday:

  • ACA vs. Pike County
  • Trinity vs. Andalusia
  • Lanier vs. Lee
  • Prattville vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Holtville vs. Central Coosa
  • Prattville Christian vs. J.U. Blacksher
  • Francis Marion vs. R.C. Hatch
  • Selma vs. Southside Selma
  • Straughn vs. Saint James
  • Brantley vs. New Brockton
  • Charles Henderson vs. Enterprise
  • Benjamin Russell vs. Central Clay
  • Georgiana vs. Luverne
  • Fort Dale vs. Lee-Scott
  • Opelika vs. Auburn
  • Dothan vs. Wetumpka
  • Elba vs. Opp
  • Ariton vs. Goshen

