Horeseshoe Bend student charged with making terrorist threat

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office stemming from a Tuesday incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Tallapoosa County School Resource Officer was notified Tuesday morning by several Horseshoe Bend High School students of a possible threat.
The sheriff’s office and SRO opened an investigation into the possible threat and found the 17-year-old Horseshoe Bend student made threatening comments earlier Tuesday morning about bringing a weapon to school and describing a hit list for the following day.
That student was removed from school and transported to the Department of Youth Services by the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is still ongoing. The New Site Police Department, Tallapoosa County Juvenile Probation, and Horseshoe Bend High School are all assisting.
