Identity sought of Montgomery business robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are trying to identify and find a suspect in a business robbery.
According to CrimeStoppers, the man robbed a business Saturday in the 700 block of South Perry Street.
MPD has a policy to not release the names of businesses where crimes happen.
Police and CrimeStoppers have released surveillance images that show the suspect.
If you can help identify the man, call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.
