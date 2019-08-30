Missed opportunities sting Hornets in loss to UAB

It started with a 3-yard completion, and then a controversial 6-yard rush to bring up third down. Then, an incomplete pass on third down to force 4th and 1. The Hornets going for it, gave the ball back to Bell who bulldozed ahead for four yards and an Alabama State first down. 2:54 to play Davis’s first down pass fell incomplete. His second down pass was short of the sticks but a personal foul penalty against the Blazers gave ASU an automatic first down. At the UAB 46, on second down, ASU saw their dream at spoiling UAB’s 2019 season opener squashed. Davis’s pass went through the hands of its intended receiver and hit off his helmet, deflecting into the air and intercepted by UAB’s Will Boler. The Blazers would kneel the clock out to end the game, evening the all-time series at 2-2.