Montgomery police vehicle involved in crash

By WSFA Staff | August 30, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 5:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash Friday afternoon, the police department has confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Lewis Street and involved a white police department van and a tan four-door car.

Injuries were said to be minor, according to MPD.

The circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation. The westbound lanes of traffic were blocked as of 5 p.m.

