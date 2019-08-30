Montgomery police vehicle involved in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash Friday afternoon, the police department has confirmed.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Lewis Street and involved a white police department van and a tan four-door car.
Injuries were said to be minor, according to MPD.
The circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation. The westbound lanes of traffic were blocked as of 5 p.m.
