New car arrives for beloved Alex City Schools custodian

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heart-warming follow up from Alex City.
Alex City school custodian Kinnie Morris got his new car this week. You may recall the story. Jim Pearson Elementary School leaders heard that Morris’ old clunker was about to die and Morris was beginning to have trouble making medical appointments.
One teacher started a fund drive. That drive raised $9,300, enough to purchase Morris a 2015 Dodge Journey. You can see the joy in Morris’s face in the photos snapped earlier this week.
Bice Motors in Alex City presented the car to presented the car to Morris.
Our congratulations to Kinnie Morris.
