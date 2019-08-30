Person dead after shooting at Candlestick Park in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Prattville Thursday night.
According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, the Prattville Police Department is working a homicide investigation at the Candlestick Trailer Park. Prattville officers responded to the scene and detained one person for questioning. No information regarding the identity of the victim or the person in detained has been released.
A WSFA 12 News crew is at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.