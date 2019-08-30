Second woman pleads guilty in day care fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama woman accused of fraud involving several Lee County day cares pleaded guilty Thursday.
Cynthia Jones entered a guilty plea on six counts of public assistance fraud related to defrauding the state’s day care subsidy program.
Jones received a 10-year suspended sentence on each of the six counts with five years probation. She was also ordered to pay back $160,000 in restitution to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
“Unfortunately, due to current state law, jail time was never likely in this case based on the charges filed against the defendants,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes. “This guilty plea closes this case and avoids a protracted and costly litigation process.”
Jones is the second woman to plead guilty in this case. Her sister, Carolyn Wilkerson, pleaded guilty to the same charges in July and received the same sentence.
“This scheme impacted DHR’s ability to provide daycare subsidy services for deserving families and children. I am happy to announce that we will be returning $320,000 to the victims in this case so they can continue to provide for children and families in need,” Hughes said.
The two women were arrested earlier this year.
