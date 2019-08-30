Track the tropics using the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane season is upon us but don’t worry, you can keep track of tropical activity in the palm of your hand using the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app.
To use the hurricane tracker in the free WSFA 12 News Weather app, you need to make sure you have a few options selection on your radar.
Here’s how to customize your weather radar in just three easy steps:
Step 1: Open WSFA 12 News weather app on your device. Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.
That’s it! You’re all set.
With this set up, you can tap along the dots of the storm’s track to get additional details about the storm and the current forecast. Tapping the Tropical Alerts in the map layers menu will also add the latest watches and warnings for any tropical storms or hurricanes.
To get the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app, click this link. The app is free and available for both iPhone, iPad and Android.
