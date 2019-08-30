Woman shot to death in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 2 a.m. and found a woman dead in a truck in front of a church on Quail Tower Road.
The victim, identified only as a 32-year-old female, was apparently shot at another location about a mile away, the sheriff’s office said.
A suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jesse Ray Jordan II, turned himself in. Authorities say Jordan was the victim’s husband.
The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities aren’t releasing the victim’s name until relatives have been notified.
