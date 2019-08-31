Alabama leads Duke 14-3 at halftime in season opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide began its season at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
FIRST QUARTER
Duke kicked off to Bama at 2:30 p.m. to start the game.
Alabama’s game captains were defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive back Shyheim Carter, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with honorary captain Calvin Ridley.
SECOND QUARTER
Tua passed to Miller Forristall for the first Bama touchdown of the season!
Brian Robinson scored from 1 yard out. Tide up 14-0 over Duke.
Duke scored a field goal shortly before half time.
“I thought we got off to a slow start, especially on offense. They did a couple things that we hadn’t practiced, some of the wishbone-type stuff, which the players did a good job of adjusting to. But this is a great example. You don’t give a team the ball back with three minutes to go when you’ve got 2nd and 1 and don’t make a first down. We’ve had a couple of explosive plays that we left out on the field because we got penalties. We’ve just got to clean some things up and keep executing,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said at the end of the first half.
