Dorian’s track shifts east, Warm Labor Day Weekend in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday morning’s updates from the National Hurricane Center have shifted the forecast cone east, with a large portion of the cone offshore of Florida. This does not mean Florida is completely out of the woods – the eye of the hurricane could end up anywhere inside the forecast cone. What this does mean is that more states are now at risk, specifically, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. With this eastward trend, strong winds and life-threatening storm surge are possible from the east coast of Florida to coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. As for us here in Alabama, this eastward trend will keep us out of the threat zone.