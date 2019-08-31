Dorian’s track shifts east, Warm Labor Day Weekend in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday morning’s updates from the National Hurricane Center have shifted the forecast cone east, with a large portion of the cone offshore of Florida. This does not mean Florida is completely out of the woods – the eye of the hurricane could end up anywhere inside the forecast cone. What this does mean is that more states are now at risk, specifically, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. With this eastward trend, strong winds and life-threatening storm surge are possible from the east coast of Florida to coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. As for us here in Alabama, this eastward trend will keep us out of the threat zone.
Our thoughts are with the Bahamas as they face the wrath of Major Hurricane Dorian this weekend. For us in Alabama, the weather is nice! Pop up showers and storms are possible for the rest of today and tomorrow, and temperatures will be warm in the low 90s. By Labor Day, our winds will shift to come out of the north, bringing drier, less humid air to the state.
Rain chances stay very low through the rest of the week, courtesy of Dorian. Right now we’re forecast to stay on the dry side of the hurricane, but a slight shift in the track westward could bring some moisture back to the area and create low-end rain chances. We’ll keep an eye on it.
