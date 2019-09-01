Authorities investigating shooting at West Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub in West Birmingham.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Bessemer Road around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers were called to the scene on reports of a person being shot. Once the officers arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds.
One victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, a security guard, suffered from a non-life threatening injury to the arm.
Authorities say the incident involved a domestic dispute between the deceased and his girlfriend.
A second security guard detained the suspect after the shooting. The suspect was handed over to investigators at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
