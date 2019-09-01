First Alert: Dorian strengthens into an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 mph and gusts up to 185 mph. Dorian is bearing down on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, where a prolonged period of disastrous wind, storm-surge, and heavy rain will take place. The hurricane will stall over the northwestern Bahamas, then turn north, but it’s not known exactly when – some models still have the hurricane making landfall in east Florida, some keep it offshore. At this time, the east coast of Florida, coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are all at risk for storm surge, strong winds, flooding and spin-up tornadoes through much of next week.