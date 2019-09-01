Inmate found dead Friday in Houston County Jail

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigation an inmate death at the Houston County Jail Friday.
The SBI responded to a custodial death investigation at the request of Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Around 9:50 p.m. Friday, a Houston County Corrections Officer requested emergency medical assistance after finding an unresponsive inmate. Corrections staff, sheriff’s deputies, and paramedics from the Dothan Fire Department performed CPR and used an automatic electronic defibrillator, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate the inmate.
The inmate, identified as Carlton James Mathis, 30, of Gainsville, Ga., was pronounced dead in the jail.
Valenza’s request for the SBI to investigate is standard procedure.
Mathis’ body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a cause of death to be determined.
