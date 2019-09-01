Troy secures win in Lindsey’s debut

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things are off to a swell start in the Chip Lindsey era. The Trojans bagged a 43-14 win over the Campbell Camels in their season opener.
The Trojans led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter before a lengthy lightning delay hit.
In his first game in almost a year, Kaleb Barker had an impressive start. He was 18-for-29 with 282 yards and two touchdown tosses. Senior running back BJ Smith rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries and one score. Reginald Todd hauled in three catches for 108 yards, including a 61-yard strike from Barker in the first quarter to account for Todd’s one receiving touchdown.
Barker and Todd’s connection put Troy up 10-0 at the time before Luke Whittemore hauled in a 10-yard TD of his own to make it 17-7.
Four different Trojans found pay dirt for Troy. DK Billingsley did it twice. He scored from 1-yard out and 38 yards out on his way to a two-touchdown rushing performance.
The Trojans outgained the Camels 527 yards to 143 yards, holding Campbell to under 100 yards in both the rushing and passing categories. Troy rushed for 245 yards.
Up next is a battle with old rival Southern Miss. The Trojans are off next Saturday before the Golden Eagles roll into the Vet Sept. 14 for a 5 p.m. kick.
