Troy secures win in Lindsey’s debut

In his first game in almost a year, Kaleb Barker had an impressive start. He was 18-for-29 with 282 yards and two touchdown tosses. Senior running back BJ Smith rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries and one score. Reginald Todd hauled in three catches for 108 yards, including a 61-yard strike from Barker in the first quarter to account for Todd’s one receiving touchdown.