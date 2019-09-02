Bama football is a big fan of Jalen Hurts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football program is very happy with Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s quarterback, but that does not mean the players and coaches are not rooting for Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma.
“We want nothing but the best for Jalen,” said Bama Head Coach Nick Saban. "I am not surprised at how well he played in his first game at Oklahoma.
Hurts accounted for six touchdown’s in his Sooners debut Sunday, three passing and three rushing. The OU senior also had more than 500 yards of offense, which included a career high in rushing with more than 170 yards.
A reminder, Hurts is a graduate transfer with a degree from Alabama, where he also won 26 games as the Tide starting quarterback.
