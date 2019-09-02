‘A Bo-to-Seth Moment’: Auburn QB Bo Nix discusses late-game heroics in season-opening win

Nix struggled at times, but he was perfect for the Tigers (1-0) on their final drive in the 27-21 win. Trailing 21-20 with just more than 2 minutes remaining, Nix led the Tigers on an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams. Nix also ran for a crucial 4th-and-3 conversion during the drive.