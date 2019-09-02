Driver dies days after collision with train in Coosada

Conrad Henderson, a well-known former Stanhope Elmore coach and principal, has died after his car collided with a train in Coosada Wednesday. (Source: Stanhope Elmore High School)
By WSFA Staff | September 1, 2019 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:07 PM

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known former Stanhope Elmore coach and principal has died after his car collided with a train in Coosada Wednesday.

Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis confirmed the passing of Conrad Henderson, saying he died late Saturday night. Henderson had been recovering at a hospital after the collision, which happened at the intersection of Pecan Grove Road and Coosada Parkway just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 89-year-old’s car was parked at a stop sign, headed west on Pecan Grove as the train approached.

Stanhope Elmore High School posted about the former coach’s death on Facebook, offering condolences to Henderson’s family.

Henderson’s crash is the third train verses car collision at that particular crossing in less than a year. Officials say while there’s plenty of traffic across these tracks for a town the size of Coosada, it’s not enough to upgrade the cross with gates, bells and lights.

