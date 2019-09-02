Father of missing boy found safe speaks out for first time on WSFA 12 News

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 11 hours of not knowing, 11 hours of sheer uncertainty, 11 hours worth of prayers, a little boy would be found.
“Worse 11 hours of my life. I mean, there were so many things I was thinking about," said Justin Rutherford, the father of Zachary Rutherford.
Those prayers were answered shortly after daybreak the next day when Justin Rutherford scooped up his son.
“I wanted to bust out crying," Rutherford recalled.
Rutherford took us back near the spot where Zachary was found not far from Colley Road in Elmore County.
It was dense and thick, the kind of vegetation where you know snakes abound and the creepy crawlies have their way like spiders, weaving a kind of fear a father had never experienced before.
“I’ve been in these woods before. I know what’s back here," he said.
It was this environment Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin feared Zachary would not be able to fend off. After all, little Zachary is not quite three years old.
“We got coyotes. We deal with that on that side of the county," said Franklin.
The little boy simply ran away with his lab while mom worked on her car in front of their home. The dog returned but his companion didn’t.
One week after the fact, Justin Rutherford is just now beginning to digest it all. There are some parts of the overnight search that he simply doesn’t remember because it was all so surreal and scary.
“Missing 3-year-old and that’s what really made it set in," said Rutherford.
Today, Zachary Rutherford is very much a rambunctious little boy; scratched with maybe a cut here and there. Otherwise he’s on the mend. The woods and crime tape dangling in the distance have taught dad his son was extraordinarily fortunate.
“I mean this will scare me forever. I mean 20 years, 30 years," said Rutherford.
Zachary Rutherford will turn 3 years old in December, a birthday that no doubt will be extra special and the very day Justin Rutherford will hold his son a little tighter.
Justin Rutherford told Bryan Henry during the interview there was no way he could repay the debt owed to first responders who took part in the search which included those from Birmingham and other areas of the state.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.