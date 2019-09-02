Gun shop in Opelika left with extensive damage following robbery

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a robbery that left a business with extensive damage.
The robbery happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Firing Pin Shooting Sports shop on 1st Avenue. A van crashed into the front of the gun shop and it was also left with smashed display cases.
Neighbors in the area said they were surprised by the incident.
“I think for me, it's a shock. What does someone want to do with all of that? I'm thinking, you're getting things to sell to other folks. It just continues this whole gun debate, which I think is alarming,” said Skip Long who lives near the guns store.
Firing Pin Shooting and Sports also serves as a popular shooting range and training facility. It’s been in its current location in Opelika since February 2018.
The business will be closed until further notice.
