Quiet Labor Day in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a weekend of intensification, Hurricane Dorian continues to be an extremely dangerous category 5 storm early on this Monday morning with sustained winds of 175 mph and gusts closer to 200+ mph. Just to give you some kind of idea as to how strong this system is, at one point it hit wind speeds of 185 mph, which tied it for the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record. Unfortunately, the National Hurricane Center is calling Dorian"the strongest hurricane is modern records for the northwestern Bahamas” and it has come to a slow crawl of about 2-3 mph.