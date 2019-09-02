Quiet Labor Day in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a weekend of intensification, Hurricane Dorian continues to be an extremely dangerous category 5 storm early on this Monday morning with sustained winds of 175 mph and gusts closer to 200+ mph. Just to give you some kind of idea as to how strong this system is, at one point it hit wind speeds of 185 mph, which tied it for the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record. Unfortunately, the National Hurricane Center is calling Dorian"the strongest hurricane is modern records for the northwestern Bahamas” and it has come to a slow crawl of about 2-3 mph.
The ridge to the north of Dorian is gradually weakening and shifting eastward; this change in the steering pattern should cause Dorian to slow down even more and perhaps stall, before it turns to the northwest late Monday or early Tuesday. Sadly, this expected slow motion will likely be devastating to the Grand Bahama Island since it would prolong the catastrophic winds, storm surge, and rainfall over those areas.
The timing of the northwest or north turn is very critical in determining how close Dorian will get to the Florida peninsula on Tuesday and Wednesday... in general, the track models have changed little from the previous cycle, and the National Hurricane Center forecast continues to show the core of Dorian very near - but offshore - of the Florida peninsula on Tuesday and Wednesday because it is expected to track near the Georgia and Carolina coasts late this week.
It is once again important to emphasized that although the official track forecast does not show landfall, users should not focus on the exact track! A small deviation to the left of the track could bring the intense core of the hurricane and its dangerous winds closer to or onto the Florida coast.
Dorian will weaken slowly during the next few days - however, the observed eyewall replacement cycle will likely cause fluctuations in strength, both up and down, while the system is near Florida. So based on this forecast, the hurricane watch has been extended northward to the Florida-Georgia line.
Closer to home, our Labor Day holiday will be hot and quiet... high pressure will build into our area today, so we will see some drier air return to the forecast. Lower moisture levels in the atmosphere means it won’t feel as muggy as it could, but it also tell us that we will heat up more effectively; highs in the low and mid 90s will be common by the afternoon.
A rogue shower or storm is not out of the question, but it’s going to be a mainly dry day. Coverage of rain will max out around 20% for the state, and closer to central Alabama we will keep a low-end 10% chance for some pop-up activity.
Later this week our overall weather pattern won’t change much! Expect sunshine and very little rain for the first week of September. While temperatures will be slightly above average, overwhelming humidity won’t be a factor in our forecast, so it’s a more bearable heat.
The forecast track for Dorian keeps the storm and its outer bands/winds away from Alabama, so we won’t see any negative impacts from this historic system. We will see a weak frontal boundary slide through by Wednesday, and that reinforcing shot of drier air will help drop overnight lows back into the 60s; then a northerly wind is expected to wrap around Dorian as it slides up the east coast, bringing us a quiet forecast for the next several days.
