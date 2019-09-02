Red Cross ERVs set to converge on Frazer UMC for Dorian staging

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The parking lot of one of Montgomery’s largest churches is about to become ground zero for Red Cross preparations.
On Tuesday, emergency response vehicles, or ERVs, from around the country are expected to begin staging at Frazer United Methodist Church on Atlanta Highway.
Kelly Hodges with the Montgomery Red Cross says around 75-100 ERV’s will begin arriving around 7:30am Tuesday. The vehicles will continue arriving throughout the day.
Hodges says the ERV’s could deploy as soon as Wednesday to impacted areas, depending on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes.
Frazer isn’t the only staging area in Montgomery.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been hauling in personnel and 18-wheelers full of supplies. The trucks are being parked on Maxwell Air Force Base for centralized deployment once needed.
Maxwell is also storing more than 50 Naval helicopters pulls from their coastal homes ahead of Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.