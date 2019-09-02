Sara-Jessica White of Selma High is this week’s Class Act

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - This week’s Class Act winner is new on the job. Brand new! She just graduated from Auburn University in May, but she’s taken to teaching in a way that really makes her stand out!
Sara-Jessica White says the joy and importance of learning different languages was instilled in her as a student. Her high school French teacher, Miss Brandon, made quite an impression.
“People would call me Little Miss Brandon in school. I would say she had a very big impact on me and wanting to pursue Spanish in college and then teaching Spanish,” said Miss White.
Easily mistaken for one of the students at Selma High, Miss White says her first goal was to take command of her classroom, which wasn’t the easiest thing to do since she had only worked with preschoolers before.
“I was intimidated at first to think of teaching high school because they are very different than four-year-old children. But as soon as they came in and I was getting to know their names and we were having conversations all those fears just kind of went away.”
And as her confidence grew, so did the students’ confidence and willingness to learn. And that is a successful combination in any language.
Miss White said, “I love them. I love them already. Even four weeks in.” Congratulations, Sara-Jessica White! You are the Class Act Teacher of the week!
