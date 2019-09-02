71st Annual Greek Labor Day Barbeque underway

Greek Orthodox Church: 71st Greek Labor Day Barbecue
By WSFA Staff | September 2, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 11:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation is holding its 71st Annual Greek Labor Day Barbecue!

The event started at 9 a.m. and will continue until the food is sold out!

Tickets are $12 for a pork or chicken plate, $14 for plates of roasted lamb.

Camp stew will be sold in quarts for $14 dollars and a sampler box of pastries is $22.

You can stop by for your plate at 1721 Mt. Meigs Road or call 334-263-1366 for more information.

