Arrest made in Montgomery burglary, sexual assault case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Montgomery burglary and sexual assault case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Carlos Jerido, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree sodomy.
Police were called to a home on Festival Place around 1:30 Monday afternoon on a residential burglary report. Officers found the victim on the scene. The woman told them an unknown man broke into her home, sexually assaulted her, then stole personal property.
An initial investigation identified Jerido as the suspect and Montgomery police officers arrested him. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $55,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.