Biscuits head into the 2019 playoffs hot from record season
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 3, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 3:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits’ regular season was HOT, record-breaking hot.

For 2019 the Biscuits cooked up championships for both the first and second half of the season. It’s also the winningest team in Biscuits history with an 88-50 record.

Now, they move on to the Southern League Playoffs, hoping to win the Southern League title.

On Wednesday and Thursday, they take on the Jackson Generals at home in Games 1 and 2 of the 2019 North Division Championship Series.

Bats start swinging both nights at 6:35 p.m.

