Biscuits head into the 2019 playoffs hot from record season

This little guy is pumped for Playoffs!

Bring your Military ID to the box office for a Military discount! Also, our Lil’ Crumbs get in free to all Playoff games and parents get a discount too! ⚾️

Game time tomorrow is 6:35 pm! #MiLB #BakeEm #TitleChasinSZN pic.twitter.com/vCkwOmYp8w