Biscuits head into the 2019 playoffs hot from record season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits’ regular season was HOT, record-breaking hot.
For 2019 the Biscuits cooked up championships for both the first and second half of the season. It’s also the winningest team in Biscuits history with an 88-50 record.
Now, they move on to the Southern League Playoffs, hoping to win the Southern League title.
On Wednesday and Thursday, they take on the Jackson Generals at home in Games 1 and 2 of the 2019 North Division Championship Series.
Bats start swinging both nights at 6:35 p.m.
