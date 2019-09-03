Dry, sunny & hot in Alabama...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unfortunately, since writing the morning blog yesterday, the storm that everyone is talking about has not moved much. Hurricane Dorian remains a major category 3 storm as of the Tuesday morning updates, and it is still churn roughly 100 miles away from the eastern coast of Florida.
So for the last 24 hour or so, the northwestern portions of the Bahamas (including Grand Bahamas island) has been continuously barraged with shrieking, powerful wind and deadly storm surge/flooding. Finally, movement off towards the northwest is expected later today, and Dorian will start slowly sliding parallel to Florida’s east coast.
While it still remains likely that the center of Dorian will stay just offshore, it will pass close enough to create life-threatening weather conditions for those who live on the eastern coast of the Sunshine State; over the next few days we will monitor the threat impacts as this storm moves adjacent to the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
Deadly storm surge, strong wind and flooding are all likely in those locations, and if you have family or friends there, encourage them to heed the evacuation orders issued by their local authorities.
Closer to home, we are quiet with little change expected. The larger circulation in the atmosphere around Dorian has allowed lower humidity to filter into Alabama; that means more sunshine is in the forecast today, and with drier air in place we will warm effectively into the mid 90s.
A very weak cold front will move southward late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. While it won’t have enough moisture to provide us with any rain, another reinforcing shot of drier, cooler air will settle into the area. Overnight lows are in the seasonable 70s Tuesday and Wednesday night, but they dip down into the 60s by Thursday evening (AKA you will feel the differences when you wake up Friday).
Hot, but not super humid, conditions are anticipated each afternoon now through the weekend... every individual day remains completely dry or basically rain free, with the exception of maybe a few rogue showers by the upcoming weekend.
