HBO’s ‘The Art of Coaching’ special to feature Saban, Belichick

(WSFA) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be featured in a new HBO special called “The Art of Coaching.”
HBO released a 45 second tease video Tuesday, but the special won’t air for several more months.
The video says “the greatest coach in NFL history” and “the greatest coach in college football history” will “share the secrets to their success.”
“When you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain,” Saban says during an interview in his office.
The special will air on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
