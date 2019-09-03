Jones addresses Medicaid expansion, governor’s blackface

“I really want to try to seize this moment, as uncomfortable as it might be to talk about," Jones said. "There is a long and painful history associated with blackface in this country. It’s been used to demean and dehumanize African Americans and there is absolutely no excuse for it. But I appreciate the way Gov. Ivey has addressed this issue in such a straightforward manner. Accepting responsibility while apologizing, expressing sincere remorse, are important ways to move beyond our mistakes of the past.”