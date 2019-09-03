Mobile BayBears play final game before becoming Rocket City Trash Pandas

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mobile BayBears played their final game Monday. Unfortunately, the team didn’t end the season with a win.
The BayBears lost to the Tennessee Smokies 5-4 at home.
This was the team’s last game before leaving Mobile to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas next season.
The Trash Pandas tweeted a progress picture for their new stadium that’s under construction in Madison.
The Trash Pandas will be the double A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
Opening day wil be April 11 against the Mississippi Braves.
