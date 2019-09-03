Police: Girl shot after rejecting 17-year-old’s advances

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult after a shooting in Auburn, police say.
According to Capt. Lorenza Dorsey, Anthony Marquez Buchannon is charged with attempted murder.
Dorsey says Buchannon’s arrest is related to a shooting investigation that began in the early morning hours of Sunday. The victim, a juvenile female, was shot after she rejected Buchannon’s unwanted advances.
The victim was airlifted to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus where she is in stable condition.
Buchannon was taken into custody several hours later by officers at a home in Macon County, Dorsey says. He was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held under a $75,000 bond.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, police ask that you call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
