Red Cross stages for Dorian in Frazer UMC’s parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One by one they rolled into the parking lot of one of Montgomery’s largest churches, conducted their required maintenance check, then checked off the boxes and talked about what may lie ahead.
“We could be supporting a shelter, could be doing individual feeding in the area of destruction," said Red Cross volunteer Walt Switzer.
He and his brother-in-law drove more than a thousand miles from Iowa to stage at Frazer United Methodist Church on Atlanta Highway. Switzer says he’s lost count of the number of natural disasters he’s been involved in.
“Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina," he recalled.
The retired Marine says it’s part of his DNA to help those who are stranded, hungry and beaten up by a storm. He gave up rest, family time and hobbies back home. Still, there is no other place he’d rather be, waiting and watching to see Dorian’s plans are and then go to it.
“When I get back home from these deployments I look around and I am very, very appreciative of what I have," he said.
Kelly Hodges says up to 160 volunteers will eventually come and go in Montgomery this week.
“It takes two folks to drive an emergency vehicle," Hodges, executive director for the Central Alabama American Red Cross explained. “They’ll go out and feed when disaster strikes.”
For the volunteers, it’s more than just driving to the location and serving food and water. You have to be prepared emotionally, spiritually and, in some cases, physically to handle things you normally wouldn’t see.
Switzer has been there and done that.
”I’ve learned to deal with it. Go around. Go over it. You do the best you can," he said.
The Emergency Response Vehicles, or ERVs as they call them, are loaded and ready to go. All that’s left is waiting to see what Dorian plans to do hundreds of miles away.
Now the ideal situation is for Hurricane Dorian to turn back and head to the open sea. If that happens, the volunteers will simply go home.
To help fill some time, the volunteers say they’ll likely go out to eat and get a refresher course on the ‘dos and don’ts’ in a disaster area.
