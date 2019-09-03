Woman dead after crash near Tallassee

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Jacksons Gap woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Tallassee.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton, at 3:32 p.m. Monday the crash claimed the life of Susan Burkhalter. Burkhalter, 45, was killed when the 2007 Mazda Touring she was driving collided with a 2015 BMW.
Thornton said Burkhalter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Mazda were injured and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital with injuries as well.
The crash happened on Alabama 50 near the three-mile marker, approximately eight miles north of Tallassee.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.