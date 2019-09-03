Wreck causing delays on I-65 SB near West Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound near the West South Boulevard may see delays after a crash.
According to the Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, there is a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
Cameras from the Alabama Department of Transportation show one lane is open to traffic at this time.
A WSFA 12 News photographer says the car appears to have gone down an embankment. Emergency officials are on the scene working to remove the vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.