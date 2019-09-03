WSFA 12 News meteorologist’s family in Montgomery after mandatory evacuation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Lee Southwick’s father, mother, grandmother, and their three cats are making the most of an unexpected “mini vacation” to Montgomery.
"Time with her is extra special and it really offsets a lot of the hassle you have to put up through the hurricane,” said Rob Southwick.
It was a mandatory evacuation of Amelia Island, Florida that prompted them to leave their home.
"Our car does have a lot of sentimental items in there that may be worthless to other people but mean everything to us,” said Rob Southwick.
"It is something you’re never looking forward to having to do. It has to be done. You have to leave,” said Bonnie Southwick.
While they are safe they still have concerns for others they know who decided to stay behind.
"My parents living who are under a mandatory evacuation living in south Carolina have decided not to go so it is very scary,” said Bonnie Southwick.
And not knowing the full scope of Dorian’s impact right now brings about some fears.
"It is the uncertainty of coming back home and not knowing what to expect,” said Rob Southwick.
