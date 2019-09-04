Armed man with 26 baggies of cocaine sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the next six and a half years in federal prison after being found guilty on drug and firearms charges.
United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. said Tuesday that Augustus Chico Lowe, 34, was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug distribution crime.
After his prison sentence is complete, Lowe will also be subject to three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The conviction, according to court records, comes after a 2016 arrest during which time Montgomery police found Lowe in possession of 26 baggies of powder cocaine and a handgun during a traffic stop.
Because he had a gun during while committing a drug trafficking offense, Lowe faced a minimum sentence of five years in prison. That sentence runs consecutive to any other sentence. He was given 21 months for the drug charge.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.