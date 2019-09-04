Dadeville police chief to retire at the end of the month

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dadeville Police Chief David Barbour is calling it a career.
Barbour plans to retire Sept. 30. He had an unusual career. He started out in the trucking industry and didn’t become a police officer until he was 42 years old.
Barbour spent all of his law enforcement career with Dadeville police, serving as chief the last seven years. Barbour says his proudest accomplishment is modernizing the police department with computers. The chief went a step further and even built the computers himself.
Barbour says he’ll turn 69 in November and felt it was just time. No word on who will succeed him.
Our congratulations to the chief who plans to do some fishing and traveling.
