Fort Rucker soldier who died after training event identified

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WSFA) - A Fort Rucker soldier who died after a training event has been identified.
According to a spokesperson for Fort Rucker, First Lt. William B. Pickel, 30, assigned to 1st Aviation Brigade, has been identified as the soldier who died during training on Sunday after being medically evacuated to Southeast Health Medical Center. Pickel, of Cleveland, Tenn., was undergoing survival training when he experienced a health-related issue. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 9 p.m.
“Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The next of kin were notified and a casualty assistance team is currently providing assistance to the family.”
The spokesperson said Pickel had been in the Army since 2007 and had prior combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fort Rucker officials are investigating the incident and a cause of death is currently unknown.
Fort Rucker is the U.S. Army’s primary flight training installation and is the home of the U.S. Army Aviation Center for Excellence and the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.
