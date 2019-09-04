Fuller Center to build 11 homes in one week for tornado victims in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Fuller Center is one of the organizations helping to rebuild homes in Beauregard after tornadoes passed through the area on March 3.
They have built six homes so far and laid the foundation for another home last week. The organization’s work is far from over.
During the week of Sept. 30, 11 homes will be built during the Millard Fuller Legacy Build in Lee County. The Hallmark channel is sponsoring three of those homes.
Kim Roberts, the Fuller Center’s executive director, described their experience so far with the Beauregard community.
"When we first got here, it was devastating to us,” said Roberts. “I think we cried for the first two weeks to see everything, but then, we knew with the help of the Lord we could put back homes. And so, one-by-one we're beginning to do that. And today, that sixth home is going up for the sixth month anniversary."
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Fuller Center Legacy Build later in Sept. can click here to sign up.
