Inmate death at Alabama prison under investigation

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate, according to Alabama Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Bob Horton.
According to Horton, the death was reported Sunday at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.
The inmate, identified as Christopher Hurst, 40, was found unresponsive in a housing area of the facility by correctional officers around 1:30 p.m. Medical staff was notified and life-saving measures were performed.
Hurst was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division is conducting an investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy report.
