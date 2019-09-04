Jordan-Hare Stadium to use walk-through metal detectors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To ensure the safety of attendees, Auburn Athletics will begin using walk-through metal detectors at all gates of Jordan-Hare Stadium this season.
Auburn is encouraging fans to arrive at gates approximately 30 minutes earlier than normal to ensure a smooth entry into the stadium. All public gates will be open two hours prior to kickoff. The screening process, according to the release, will begin two and a half hours before kickoff.
Fans will not be required to remove shoes, belts, wallets, coins, watches, jewelry, coats or hats before passing through metal detectors, Auburn Athletics officials say.
The clear bag policy also remains in effect. To expedite the screening process, fans are encouraged to place approved items such as clear bags, phones, keys, seat cushions, stadium chairs, bottled water, empty water bottle or cup, and small clutch purses in the container provided before passing through.
The approved clear bag with contents will be inspected at each detector screening table, according to the release.
For your convenience, a prohibited item check location is available outside Gate 0 (east side). Fans may check prohibited items for safekeeping during the game for a $5 fee.
For more information about stadium seating or accepted and prohibited items, click this link.
By the fall of 2020, metal detectors will be required at all Southeastern Conference football stadiums. They are already mandatory at all NFL and MLB stadiums.
