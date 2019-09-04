Man pleads guilty to 2016 home invasion turned murder, one suspect remains to stand trial

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man who is one of four suspects charged in a brutal 2016 home invasion turned murder has pleaded guilty.
Khaleef Marshall has accepted a plea deal that will earn him a 40-year prison sentence, according the Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Marshall, along with three others, two of which have been found guilty, were charged in the 2016 death of 85-year-old Bennie Rudd.
Two other co-defendants were already found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Shakeela Dailey is the fourth and final suspect charged with capital murder in this case. She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial.
