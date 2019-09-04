Man steals money, 2 cellphones from Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed business robbery in July.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, on July 25 a man entered Metro PCS located in the 2900 block of Lower Wetumpka Road and produced a handgun, demanding money from the register and safe. He fled with an unspecified amount of money and two new iPhone 7′s.
Investigators said the suspect is 6-feet-3-inches tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants, a dark hat, and tan shoes. He may be involved in other robberies across the River Region.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
