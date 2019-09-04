MFR: Car collides with school bus, crashes into building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are working to find out what caused a car to crash into a building after colliding with a school bus.
According to a Facebook post by Montgomery Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Madison Avenue near North Union Street. The car collided with the bus before crashing into a vacant building.
Police encouraged motorists to avoid the area while emergency officials cleared the crash scene. The area has since been reopened.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The post says the driver only had minor injuries.
