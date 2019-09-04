2 Montgomery residents plead guilty to filing false tax returns

The defendants reportedly filed returns with false Schedule C information in order to qualify taxpayers for the Earned Income Credit. The Earned Income Credit is a tax credit ranging from about $400 to $6,100, which is available to low-income taxpayers who have earned income within a certain limited range. Because the credit is refundable, taxpayers who qualify for the credit can receive a refund even if they have little or no tax withholdings. For this reason, the defendants added fraudulent information to their clients’ returns to maximize the refund they would receive as a result of the Earned Income Credit.