2 Montgomery residents plead guilty to filing false tax returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSFA) - Three people, including two from Montgomery, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to file false claims for income tax refunds with the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the IRS, Quiana Mathews, 39, of Montgomery has pleaded guilty to the charge. On March 27, Virginia Earnest, 41, of Arizona and Barbara Huffman, 56, of Montgomery pleaded guilty.
According to court documents, between 2012 and 2016 Mathews, Earnest and Huffman ran a seasonal tax business in Columbus, Ohio called GQ’s Tax Pros LLC. The defendants reportedly filed about 1,221 false income tax returns claiming more than $5.3 million in fraudulent income tax refunds. All of the false income tax returns claimed an income tax refund, about 93 percent claimed the Earned Income Credit, and about 75 percent included a Schedule C claiming self-employment income or expenses.
The defendants reportedly filed returns with false Schedule C information in order to qualify taxpayers for the Earned Income Credit. The Earned Income Credit is a tax credit ranging from about $400 to $6,100, which is available to low-income taxpayers who have earned income within a certain limited range. Because the credit is refundable, taxpayers who qualify for the credit can receive a refund even if they have little or no tax withholdings. For this reason, the defendants added fraudulent information to their clients’ returns to maximize the refund they would receive as a result of the Earned Income Credit.
The IRS said some returns also claimed fictitious dependents to generate tax benefits. According to the plea agreements, about 62 percent of the tax refunds generated by the returns Mathews prepared were due to fraud; about 81 percent of the tax refunds generated by returns Huffman prepared were due to fraud; and about 53 percent of the tax refunds generated by the returns Earnest prepared were due to fraud.
The IRS said this conspiracy resulted in a total tax loss of approximately $1,952,896.
Conspiracy to file false claims for income tax refunds with the IRS carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or an alternative fine of not more than the greater of twice the gross gain or gross loss.
