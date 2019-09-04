Montgomery shelter receives 2 critical dog cases, donations needed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter is grappling with two critical injury cases. The dogs were brought in by good Samaritans days a part. Both require surgery and costly vet care for complex wounds. The shelter is digging deep to cover their care and now they’re asking for the community’s support.
It’s been a tough go for Annabel. Her calloused elbows and rough paws only tell half the story. While she should weigh in around 60 pounds, Annabel was nothing but bones the day someone brought her in.
“A sweet lady said she’s seen that poor dog there for several days at a gas station - she just couldn’t stand looking at her anymore so she brought it to us,” explained Lea Turbert, Marketing Director for the Montgomery Humane Society.
If you can believe it, Annabel's already starting to fill out. Her back leg was in terrible shape and had to be amputated.
“We don’t know exactly what happened to it,” Turbert stated. “We don’t know if it got caught in something - we just don’t know.”
She’s still not out of the woods; Annabel tested positive for heart worms and due to her compromised immune system, she contracted kennel cough. Despite the odds stacked against her, she’s a happy girl.
“She is the sweetest girl in the world,” Turbert said energetically. “She’s always been wagging her tail. She’s got like a little helicopter going with that little tail. She’s so adorable and very sweet, even with other dogs - very kind and compassionate.”
Birdie came in on Friday with severe burns down her back. Once again, staff members are working to fill in the blanks.
“The vets are guessing a chemical burn, something was poured on top of it,” she explained. “You never know, it could have gone underneath a car.”
Turbert believes Birdie is someone's pet.
“Definitely, she had a collar on,” stated Turbert. “And you know, we’ve had it since Friday. We’ve had no inquiries, we’ve had nobody, you know, claiming that they lost a dachshund.”
Birdie's wounds are healing, but she needs surgery.
“They’re thinking that they could sew it back up and she just have one scar (from the surgery) and not multiple burn scars on its back,” she explained.
WARNING: The photo below is graphic.
Both Birdie and Annabel are affectionate despite their afflictions. A key feature of a great pet for someone with a quiet, loving home.
“They’re so forgiving,” said Turbert. “That’s why animals are so wonderful. You know, they don’t hold grudges. They’re thankful that you know they’re getting food and water, they’re in a cool air, and they’re just being loved on every single day.”
It will likely be more than a month before either could visit with a foster to complete their treatment. Turbert says they would be best served in homes with families who have teenage children or older. She encourages anyone who’s interested to reach out to the shelter.
If you’re touched by their story, you can help Annabel and Birdie now by contributing to their medical fund, no donation is too small. Click here to donate online or mail a check to 1150 John Overton Drive Montgomery, AL 36110. Donations are tax deductible.
