Police: Man charged after girlfriend shot during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after police say his girlfriend was shot during an argument.
According to Sgt. David Hicks, Ronald Ware is charged with shooting into an occupied building or vehicle and domestic violence second/assault second.
Hicks says Ware was charged after an incident which took place around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Polaris Drive. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
An investigation determined Ware and the woman were currently in a dating relationship and that the shooting happened during an argument.
Officers later found Ware and took him into custody. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $60,000 bond.
