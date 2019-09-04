Prattville woman sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after filing false tax returns to the IRS.
Candace Brie Betances, 43, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of submitting false claims, according to United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
Prosecutors say Betances filed four individual income tax returns to the IRS between July 2015 and July 2016, claiming on each that she was entitled to substantial tax refunds.
She asked for a total of $357,183, but the IRS detected her false statements and declined payment.
During sentencing, the judge ordered Betances to spend nine months in prison and nine months on home detention with electronic monitoring. She will also be subject to two years of supervised release after serving her sentence.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.