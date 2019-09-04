RSA goes blue, kicking off partnership for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and the RSA tower is playing a part in raising awareness.
The RSA tower one of many landmarks across the country partnering with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in the “Light it Blue” campaign to show support for the work being done to find a cure for prostate cancer.
Light blue is recognized as the official color to shed a light on prostate cancer, a disease will affect one in nine men and one in six African American men in the U.S. In fact, African American men are 76 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man, and are more than twice as likely to die from the disease.
More than four million American men are living with prostate cancer. One new case occurs every three minutes and one man dies from prostate cancer every 17 minutes.
The Light it Blue campaign is meant to serve as a visual reminder that nearly 32,000 men are predicted to die from prostate cancer in 2019. The Prostate Cancer Foundation says prostate cancer is 99 percent treatable if caught early.
